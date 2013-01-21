(Updates after talks, adds Juncker comments)
BRUSSELS Jan 21 Euro zone finance ministers
confirmed Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem as
president of the Eurogroup on Monday, at a meeting where they
also discussed possible financial support for Cyprus, with a
decision on that aid possible in March.
Following are comments from ministers and officials after
the talks:
GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE
ON APPOINTMENT OF DIJSSELBLOEM TO AS EUROGROUP PRESIDENT:
"It went without friction. Jeroen was elected as new
president of the Eurogroup. I think this decision is very good,
I supported his candidacy.
"I told him we should... have a fundamental debate on the
workings of the Eurogroup outside of the normal routine and
discuss where we have differences of opinion and where we don't.
"Of course we all thanked Jean-Claude Juncker with
conviction and you will only be able to tell with a bit of
distance what the man did for Europe and for the Eurogroup in
these years and with what big and tireless engagement for Europe
he worked to get joint solutions for Europe."
"The vote for Mr Dijsselbloem was not unanimous.... There
was no debate, but the Spanish colleague then said that Spain
would not agree, but that was not a big deal. It's just not a
unanimous decision."
ON SUPPORT FOR CYPRUS:
"...It is clear we're quite a distance away from being able
to make a decision. The (EU/IMF) troika still has to make a
range of proposals.
"Cyprus has a completely oversized banking sector compared
to its GDP and therefore it will not be possible without a
drastic reduction of the financial sector.
"We drew up terms of reference which say nothing is decided
yet, but that in any case we are demanding a stronger
surveillance of money laundering.
"Of course we would also like to demand and implement
stronger transparency on tax fraud.
"We all agreed there will not be substantial consultations
or decisions before the presidential elections. Short-term
financing is secured so that one doesn't need to get nervous and
nobody has to create uncertainty.
"The troika does say that an uncontrolled development in
Cyprus could cause a risk not just for Cyprus, but for Greece,
and the stability of the euro zone as a whole.
"I pointed out that we have to justify that very clearly as
that's what the treaty says and we do need to stick to the rules
we agreed in the treaty."
"We will be true to our responsibility to the euro and the
stability of the euro but it must be clear one can't just
transfer the rules of the previous programmes."
ON SITUATION IN GREECE:
"On Greece, we noted that everything is progressing as we
decided in December. So we can agree the payment of the next
tranche after the fulfilment of the milestone of the income tax
and we especially welcomed Greece's announcement that there
would be another tax reform in May, so the process of
implementation is progressing step-by-step."
ON BANK RECAPITALISATION BY ESM BAILOUT FUND:
"I pointed out that we must stay strictly with what was
agreed in the ESM treaty, that not every bank can have access to
the ESM, but that it must remain under the other conditions of
the treaty.
"Only once the banking supervision works dependably, a
banking recapitalisation is possible that doesn't count towards
sovereign debt.
"But one must put a brake on expectations that go further
than that. That would completely overburden the ESM. It would be
empty rather quickly and anyway, the ESM must remain lender of
last resort, so the member states themselves must take
responsibility.
"And anyway to make progress, we first need the resolution
mechanism, so we don't even have all the preconditions. And
first of all we have to implement the laws surrounding the ESM.
There is progress but not as fast as some are trying and I
reminded people that we should not repeat the mistake of
creating expectations that we know are not realistic."
OUTGOING EUROGROUP PRESIDENT JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER
ON SPANISH OPPOSITION TO DIJSSELBLOEM'S APPOINTMENT:
"It is true that Spain was not supporting this appointment."
"I didn't think that this will lead to dramatic
consequences."
ON FINANCIAL SUPPORT FOR CYPRUS:
"We welcomed the progress which has already been made by
Cyprus in implementing some of the important measures on which
the (EU/IMF) troika and the Cypriot authorities are in
agreement."
"We also assured that Cyprus' short-term financing needs are
covered. On this basis, we considered that a targeted agreement
on a programme after the upcoming national elections in Cyprus
would best facilitate national ownership.
"We expect therefore that final agreement on a programme
could be reached as of March....
"We call on the troika and the Cypriot authorities to make
progress in the interim towards finalising the building blocks
of the draft memorandum of understanding."
Following are earlier comments from ministers and officials
ahead of the talks:
GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE
ON DIJSSELBLOEM AS EUROGROUP HEAD:
"You know that I supported Jeroen Dijsselbloem's candidacy
from early on, because I believe he would make a good head of
the Eurogroup. And I find it good - the proposal from my French
colleague - that we use the change in Eurogroup head as an
occasion to lead a fundamental debate about the working methods
of the Eurogroup. I don't think the head, who will be elected,
should give government policy statements, that's a different
function. ... What Jeroen Dijsselbloem proposed on that is an
important contribution."
ON SUPPORT FOR CYPRUS:
"We will wait for the (EU/ECB) troika report. So far we have
received no proposals from them on this or on anything else.
"We'll see today but indeed, the ESM treaty says that a
danger to the stability of the euro zone as a whole is a
precondition that has to be fulfilled.
"I don't think that we will come to a decision on Cyprus in
a short time. I also don't think that's necessary. In any case,
the relevant institutions have to make their statements and the
preconditions have to be fulfilled or we can't decide."
SPANISH ECONOMY MINISTER LUIS DE GUINDOS
ON BANK RECAPITALISATION:
"Spain defends the retroactive character (of
recapitalisation), because it was something that was concluded
in the European Council last year.
"For Spain, more than the concrete question of
recapitalisation... the main thing here is to send a signal that
we are progressing, that we are progressing in everything to do
with banking union.
"We had the important agreement on the single banking
regulator at the end of last year, and this year we must press
ahead with the other pillars of banking union."
AUSTRIAN FINANCE MINISTER MARIA FEKTER
ON JEROEN DIJSSELBLOEM AS EUROGROUP HEAD:
"I hope the hard currency policy the Dutch have had so far
will remain and that we can rely on this just as we have relied
on it in the past."
ON DIRECT BANK RECAPITALISATION:
"That will not happen so quickly. First, the joint
supervision must happen, then there must also be a common
insolvency law and then you must also have a solution for the
deposit guarantee scheme."
"The right of intervention and insolvency law and also
deposit guarantees are part of the total concept. We cannot pile
all burdens on the net contributors, even when the states in
difficulty wish that it would go quicker."
"I don't see any of this being complete. You can't see that
just because of an agreement on joint supervision there can be
direct recapitalisation.
"It will not happen without conditionality and involvement
of the states, because once there is a problem and we have to
help with solidarity, we have to insist on reforms, otherwise
there will be a moral hazard."
DUTCH FINANCE MINISTER JEROEN DIJSSELBLOEM
ON TASKS FACING THE EUROGROUP:
"Further restoring the trust in the euro and the euro zone
and the economic perspective for the countries, that is the main
task at hand.
"There seems to be a new basis, a new basis for trust and we
have to work to announce it, to strengthen it and to build new
growth and jobs on that basis of trust, that is, in as short as
I can say it, what is to be done in the Eurogroup."
CYPRIOT FINANCE MINISTER VASSOS SHIARLY
ON AGREEING SUPPORT FOR CYPRIOT BANKS:
"We are in a process and that process takes a little bit of
time."
ASKED IF IT WOULD TAKE TWO MONTHS MORE:
"It's been known to take longer and therefore with patience
we will get there."
FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER PIERRE MOSCOVICI
ON DIJSSELBLOEM AS EUROGROUP HEAD:
"We cannot resign ourselves to Europe being in a spiral of
austerity and recession. Jean-Claude Juncker knew during his
period as head of the Eurogroup about representing a balanced
presidency, balanced between the countries in the north and in
the south, between the requirements of budgetary consolidation
and hopes of growth, balanced also between perhaps a vision from
Germany and from France.... That's what I expect from his
successor."
ON BANK RECAPITALISATION USING THE ESM BAILOUT FUND:
"Another point which is very important is the direct
recapitalisation of banks by the European Stability Mechanism
(ESM)... I attach much importance to this. With this we can
progress towards the safeguarding of the banking system."
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt, Adrian Croft, John O'Donnell,
Robert-Jan Bartunek, Ben Deighton, Leigh Thomas and Philip
Blenkinsop; compiled by Rex Merrifield)