BRUSSELS, March 15 Euro zone finance ministers
and officials were meeting on Friday night to discuss a
financial bailout for Cyprus, mainly to recapitalise its banks,
hit hard by a sovereign debt restructuring in Greece last year.
Officials said ministers might not reach a final decision on
Friday, but might come to a "political agreement".
Following are comments ahead of their talks:
EUROGROUP PRESIDENT JEROEN DIJSSELBLOEM
ON FRIDAY'S DISCUSSIONS:
"We're going to take stock of the situation in Cyprus, hear
from the institutions, the technical people that have been to
Nicosia and hear what they found there in order to discuss and
come to an agreement and we will see how far we will get.
"My main goal is to make sure there is stability in the euro
zone and there is a new path for Cyprus. We are all unhappy
about the fact that Cyprus needs help. But it is in the interest
of the euro zone and Cyprus to help, we need to find a good
solution."
GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE
ON THE PROBLEMS IN CYPRUS:
"We are looking for the first time in the Eurogroup at the
substance of Cyprus. We have a newly elected government now. We
had the (EU/IMF) troika talks in Cyprus in the last two weeks,
we will hear the reports of the troika and then we will see what
we can agree on.
"The problems of Cyprus are known. Public debt is very high,
the deficit is very high, the economic situation is what it is.
The banking sector is completely over-sized. That's why the
preconditions to solving this problem are very difficult.
"Solutions have to be found to that. The Cypriot banking
sector, like in other countries, with its special rules that led
to it become over-sized, has contributed significantly to the
cause of the problem.
"All our programmes are based on the condition that the
problems will be solved. If the problems are solved, then that's
a precondition for providing... aid. But to give aid without
solving the problem is not aid. That's the basic line with which
I go into the talks today."
ON ROLE OF RUSSIA:
"Russia is not the cause of the problem. the problem comes
from Cyprus. Russia gave loans to Cyprus, and Cyprus and Russia
will talk about that. But I repeat, the causes of the problems
are different and that's not a problem of Russia, but of Cyprus.
"We must talk about the causes of the difficulties and not
about how to win time. The problems must be solved. The causes
of the problems are in Cyprus."
IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRISTINE LAGARDE
ON A SOLUTION FOR CYPRUS:
"We don't want a Band-Aid. We want something that lasts,
that is durable and that will be sustainable."
AUSTRIAN FINANCE MINISTER MARIA FEKTER
"We knew we had to have a special meeting of the Eurogroup
so we can get the troika report. Together with the IMF
commission and the ECB we will hear today what the facts are
because only based on the facts we can tie a programme
(together) which will help the Cypriots.
"I believe we will be able to fix the details, but we can't
decide, because we have to go back to our parliaments. We need a
proposal that we can present to the parliaments in the national
states, in Germany, Austria, Estonia and wherever that is
necessary."
FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER PIERRE MOSCOVICI
ON OPTIONS FOR HELPING CYPRUS:
"We are going to examine the financing options, which have
been prepared by the European Central Bank, by the European
Commission, by the (EU/IMF) troika. There is a range of options
which is on the table."
ASKED IF A SOLUTION COULD BE POSSIBLE:
"Yes indeed, I think we can get a solution. I think we can
after this good European Council, which showed that after the
stabilisation of the euro zone, it is now the time for a
better balance between budgetary consolidation, which is
indispensable, and prospects for growth.
"We are continuing to stabilise the euro zone, which has
crucial importance."
(Reporting by Robin Emmott, Robert-Jan Bartunek, Annika
Breidthardt, John O'Donnell, Barbara Lewis, Jan Strupczewski;
compiled by Rex Merrifield)