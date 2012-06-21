* IMF chief calls for direct aid to stricken banks
By John O'Donnell and Robin Emmott
LUXEMBOURG, June 21 The International Monetary
Fund urged the euro zone on Thursday to channel aid directly to
struggling banks rather than via governments and called for the
European Central Bank to cut interest rates, saying the future
of the euro was at stake.
The stark message from IMF Managing Director Christine
Lagarde, delivered to euro zone finance ministers who met in
Luxembourg, will increase pressure to forge a unified approach
to tackling problems at struggling banks such as those in Spain.
"We are clearly seeing additional tension and acute stress
applying to both banks and sovereigns in the euro area," Lagarde
told a news conference after the meeting.
"A determined and forceful move towards complete European
monetary union should be reaffirmed in order to restore faith,"
she said. "At the moment, the viability of the European monetary
system is questioned."
Lagarde spelled out a plan that envisioned the issuance of
jointly guaranteed euro zone debt as well as more centralised
economic control in the 17 countries that use the euro.
As ministers prepared to provide up to 100 billion euros
($126 billion) in aid for Spain to shore up its stricken banks,
Lagarde said financial support for banks should be given
directly, rather than via the state.
Analysts believe such a model could entail allowing the euro
zone's permanent rescue scheme, the European Stability Mechanism
(ESM) to directly inject capital into banks in return for a
shareholding, or to lend at penalty rate of interest.
"There must be a recapitalisation of the weak banks, with
preferably a direct link between the European Financial
Stability Facility(EFSF)/ESM and the banks, without going
through the sovereign, in order to break the negative feedback
loop that we have between banks and sovereigns."
Her comments mirrored an appeal made by the finance minister
of Ireland, which was forced to take a state bailout to prop up
its lenders.
"The experience of Ireland should have been learned by the
European authorities. To recapitalise banks and to transfer the
accounting of it onto the sovereign seems to be an additional
burden," Michael Noonan told reporters at the meeting.
CREATIVITY
Lagarde also called for the Frankfurt-based European Central
Bank to carry out monetary policy with "sufficient creativity"
to help the euro zone, and the IMF fleshed out that idea in a
new report on the single currency area.
"The ECB has room, albeit limited, to ease policy rates and
signal a commitment to a more accommodative stance for a
prolonged period," the IMF said in the report.
The ECB left rates at 1 percent in early June and its
president, Mario Draghi, says the onus is on the region's
governments to act to boost confidence in a region with a
slumping economy.
Still, many economists expect the ECB to cut borrowing costs
in the coming months, and rate setter Ewald Nowotny has said the
central bank has the ability to ease policy if the economy
continues to weaken.
"If necessary, unconventional measures should be used. This
means giving consideration to non-standard measures, such as the
re-activation of the SMP, additional LTROs with suitable
collateral requirements, or the introduction of some form of
quantitative easing," the report said, referring to its
programmes of bond buying and longer-term loans.
($1 = 0.7933 euros)
