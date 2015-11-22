BRUSSELS Nov 22 The Eurogroup of finance
ministers from the 19 states using the euro single currency will
meet as planned in Brussels on Monday despite a high security
alert in the Belgian capital, the EU presidency said on Sunday.
The Luxembourg government, whose ministers are chairing EU
council meetings at the moment, tweeted that the Eurogroup, due
to start at 3 p.m. (1400 GMT), and a meeting of sports, culture
and youth ministers would go ahead but that other meetings in
the Council of the EU had been cancelled.
The Belgian government has imposed the highest state of
alert on the capital since late on Friday, closing the metro,
schools and others places where crowds gather as police hunt
suspects in the Nov. 13 Paris attacks and say there are threats
to Brussels.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Ralph Boulton)