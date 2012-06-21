Drugmaker Stada confirms takeover bid from two companies
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada said it has received two offers for the acquisition of the company, one of which is private equity group Cinven Partners LLP.
LUXEMBOURG, June 21 Euro zone finance ministers and officials met on Thursday to discuss a bailout for Spanish banks and the way ahead for Greece's emergency lending programme.
* Stada Arzneimittel AG confirms receipt of non-binding expressions of interest in takeover bid
* Appointment of Malcolm Cowell to position of chief financial officer