SANTANDER, Spain, June 16 Spain's record on turning around its shrinking economy to become one of the fastest-growing in the euro zone should count when choosing the chair of the currency bloc's finance ministers, candidate Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday.

De Guindos has formally applied for the job but faces a tough task ousting the incumbent, Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who has said he will seek a fresh term of two and a half years when his current mandate ends in July.

Spain emerged from years of recession in 2013 after painful public spending cuts by the centre-right government in which de Guindos serves. Spain, the fourth largest economy in the 19-member euro zone, is expected to grow by 2.8 percent this year.

"It's better to have a Eurogroup chair from a country which has been on the brink of collapse and which is now growing at double the rate," de Guindos told a conference in Santander, northern Spain, adding he had great respect for his opponent.

The race for the Eurogroup position comes as finance ministers struggle to hammer out a deal between Greece and its international creditors to avoid a default, which many fear could lead to a Greek exit from the euro.

Dijsselbloem's chances of retaining the job could hinge on how those negotiations go.

On Tuesday, in a letter requesting that he be reappointed to the job, Dijsselbloem said he would devote his second term to fiscal and social reforms in the euro zone designed to promote the currency union's smooth functioning.

De Guindos, an economist and ex-investment banker, oversaw a European bailout for Spain's ailing banks in 2012. He has earned German praise for his efforts but it is unclear whether he could muster enough votes to become Eurogroup chairman.

Spain will hold a national election later this year and de Guindos is not expected to stay on as economy minister even if the ruling People's Party, which received a bashing in local elections in May, is returned to power.

De Guindos said the Eurogroup job could be discussed when ministers from the body meet on Thursday.

"The aim in the coming weeks is for Spain to get (the job) because I believe (the country) deserves it," de Guindos said. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Sonya Dowsett and Gareth Jones)