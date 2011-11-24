Nov 24 Following are coming events linked
to the debt crisis in the euro zone:
EUROPEAN UNION:
Nov. 29 - Meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels
to try to finalise plans to leverage the euro zone rescue fund
to provide first-loss insurance on troubled states' government
bonds and attract foreign investors to buy euro zone debt.
Nov. 30 - Meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels.
Discussions expected to include bank recapitalisation plans.
Dec. 7-8 - Congress of centre-right European People's Party,
the largest grouping in the European Parliament, to be held in
Marseille, France. Expected to be attended by German Chancellor
Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy, among other
party leaders.
Dec. 8 - ECB Governing Council meeting to consider whether
to cut interest rates again from 1.25 percent, and whether to
take bolder action to stabilise the euro zone bond market.
Dec. 9 - Summit of EU heads of state and government in
Brussels.
2012
March 1-2 - Summit of EU heads of state and government in
Brussels.
May 25 - Summit of EU heads of state and government in
Brussels.
GREECE:
POLITICS:
-- Greece is awaiting the disbursement of an 8 billion euro
tranche under its first bailout as it faces bond redemptions by
the middle of December.
-- Private and public sector unions GSEE and ADEDY,
representing about half the country's 4 million workforce, will
strike against austerity, on Dec. 1.
GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY:
-- Greece's debt agency needs to roll over a total of 4.0
billion euros of T-bills in December: 2 billion euros of 6-month
paper mature on Dec. 16 and 2 billion in 3-month T-bills mature
on Dec. 23.
-- Greece also has 2.7 billion euros of bonds maturing in
December: 1.17 billion due on Dec. 19, 980 million on Dec. 22,
and 715 million on Dec. 30.
DATA:
-- Nov. 29 - PPI for Oct.
-- Nov. 30 - Retail sales for Sept.
ITALY:
-- Prime Minister Mario Monti, who has outlined a broad raft
of policy priorities, will be trying to quickly translate them
into concrete reform proposals with one eye on Italy's
perilously high bond yields.
-- Monti has already met with European Council President
Herman Van Rompuy, EU Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso
and German and French leaders Angela Merkel and Nicolas Sarkozy.
-- He reiterated Italy's commitment to balancing its budget
in 2013 and made clear that Italy wants to be an active player
in the eventual creation of a European fiscal union.
-- Italy is firmly at the heart of the escalating euro zone
debt crisis and it is already clear that the exit of former
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was no quick fix to the
country's woes.
-- Ten-year bond yields rose back above 7 percent on
Thursday, a level generally seen as untenable, while the spread
against safer German bunds climbed back above 500 basis points.
POLITICS:
-- Pensions, job protection rules and taxes are among areas
where Monti will be working on reform, but his first task will
probably be to adopt new deficit cutting steps to respond to
Italy's rising borrowing costs and flagging economic growth.
DEBT ISSUES:
Nov. 28 - Treasury to hold auction of bonds linked to euro
zone inflation (BTPEIs).
Nov. 29 - Treasury to auction three-year and 10-year fixed
rate bonds (BTPs)
GERMANY:
POLITICS:
-- Nov 25-27 - KIEL - German opposition party Greens hold
annual party conference.
-- Dec. 4-6 - BERLIN - German opposition party Social
Democrats (SPD) holds annual party conference.
-- Dec. 8 - FRANKFURT- ECB Governing Council meeting,
followed by interest rate announcement and news conference.
DEBT:
-- Dec. 5 - Six-month Bubill
-- Dec. 7 - Bobl top-up.
-- Dec. 14 - Schatz top up.
SPAIN:
-- Popular Party (PP) leader Mariano Rajoy is due to
formally take office between Dec. 16-20 as the country's next
Prime Minister after winning a parliamentary election with an
absolute majority on Nov. 20.
REFORM:
-- Labour market and financial sector reforms are expected
to be high on the agenda after Rajoy is sworn in.
-- Spanish banks would need to raise 26 billion euros of
capital by the end of June to shore up their balance sheets, EU
politicians said at the end of October.
DATA RELEASES
Nov. 29 - Retail sales, Oct.
Nov. 29 - Nov inflation data, flash.
Dec. 2 - Nov jobless figures from Labour Ministry.
Dec. 5 - Oct industrial production.
Dec. 14 - Nov final inflation data.
Dec. 14 - ECB lending to Spanish banks from Bank of Spain
DEBT ISSUES:
Dec. 1 - New three-year bond. Details TBA.
Dec. 1 - Treasury set to announce bond auction plans for
December.
Dec. 13 - 12-, 18-month T-bills.
IRELAND:
-- Ireland, as of October 2011, had drawn down just over 40
percent of the 67.5 billion euros in loans it is taking from the
EU and the IMF as part of its 85 billion euro bailout package.
It has received 8.9 billion euros from the IMF and 18.1 billion
from Europe's bailout funds.
-- Officials from the ECB, European Commission and IMF
completed the latest quarterly review of Ireland's bailout on
Oct. 20 and said Dublin was meeting all its targets.
-- Dublin has recapitalised the country's four remaining
lenders to meet its target under the EU/IMF bailout. It has
poured nearly 17 billion euros of state funds into its four
remaining lenders, bringing the total amount of capital provided
by the government to nearly 63 billion euros.
GOALS TO BE MET UNDER EU/IMF PACKAGE:
Dec. 6 - The government will propose a budget for 2012 with
a budget adjustment of 3.8 billion euros.
End Q4 2011 - The Irish authorities will implement the
strategy to underpin the solvency and viability of the credit
union sectors.
End Q4 2011 - The government will propose a draft programme
for the disposal of state assets and discuss it with EU/IMF.
DATA DUE FOR RELEASE:
Nov. 28 - October retail sales.
Nov. 30 - Credit and deposit statistics for October.
Nov. 30 - Live Register for November.
Dec. 1 - Government to outline spending ceilings for its
own departments for 2012-2015.
Dec. 2 - Exchequer data for November.
Dec. 6 - 2012 budget.
PORTUGAL:
-- Portugal, bailed out to the tune of 78 billion euros, has
admitted its accounts fell short of expectations in the first
half of the year but said it would meet this year's target
agreed with its lenders using extraordinary, one-off measures.
-- The troika of lenders said on Nov. 16 it was satisfied
with Portugal's performance under the bailout, but told it to
avoid relying on one-off mesaures in the future and to deliver
on structural reforms.
-- Portugal's economy is expected to contract sharply this
year and next, only returning to growth in 2013 as the
government enacts tough spending cuts and across-the-board tax
hikes.
POLITICS:
Nov. 28 - European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso
visits, to speak at a conference alongside Prime Minister Pedro
Passos Coelho.
Nov. 30 - Final vote on 2012 budget. Government has a solid
majority in parliament.
GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY:
Dec. 7 - IGCP debt agency auctions between 750 million and
1.25 billion euros in 3-month T-bills.
Dec. 21 - IGCP debt agency auction 750 million to 1.5
billion euros in three-month T-bills.
Source: Reuters bureaux
(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit;
Editing by Catherine Evans)