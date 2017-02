COPENHAGEN, March 29 No country will be forced to leave the euro zone by the currency area's other members, Germany's finance minister said on Thursday, describing discussions on the matter as "nonsense".

"Noone will force any member state (to leave)," Wolfgang Schaeuble said at a gathering in the University of Copenhagen.

He also reiterated his support for a tax on financial transactions. (Reporting By John O'Donnell and Robin Emmott)