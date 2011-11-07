BRUSSELS Nov 7 The European Commission prepares for many eventualities but there is no study being conducted into how a country could leave the euro zone, the European Commissioner for economic and monetary affairs said on Monday.

"There is no such study," Olli Rehn told the European Parliament in response to a question about whether the Commission was studying how a country could exit the 17-country group.

"Of course the Commission, like any organisation that has responsibilities over the welfare of people, in this case the welfare and future of Europe and European citizens, they have to do scenario planning and we have to be prepared for all kinds of scenarios. But there is no such study as to which you are referring."

"We want to ensure that Greece can and will stay in the euro," he added. (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Robert-Jan Bartunek; Writing by Luke Baker)