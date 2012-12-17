FRANKFURT Dec 17 Currency swap lines do not pose a risk to the Federal Reserve because they are fully collateralised, a top Federal Reserve official said on Monday.

The Fed last week said it had extended for another year the dollar swaps with the European Central Bank, Bank of Canada, Bank of England and Swiss National Bank.

"Nothing in life is a sure thing," Stein, a Harvard finance professor who joined the Fed in May, said during a panel discussion at the ECB in Frankfurt.

"(But) these (swap lines) are pretty risk-less. If you think about our swap lines with the ECB they are fully collateralised."

Swap lines were an important part of the powerful response launched by monetary authorities during the crisis to keep global financial markets open, curbing lofty dollar funding costs which had spiralled due to fear over counter-party risk. (Reporting by Eva Kuehnen, Editing by Sarah Marsh)