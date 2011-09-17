(Adds comment from U.S. official in paragraph 3)
WROCLAW, Poland, Sept 16 The U.S. Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner called on euro zone countries to
commit money to avoid financial system difficulties but
rejected suggestions for a financial transaction tax, Austria's
finance minister said on Friday.
Maria Fekter was commenting on an exchange between Geithner
and finance ministers in the euro zone including Germany's
Wolfgang Schaeuble, who met in Poland on Friday.
In Washington, however, a U.S. official disputed Geithner
said anything about a transaction tax for Europe.
"He (Geithner) conveyed dramatically that we need to commit
money to avoid bringing the system into difficulty," said
Fekter. "Schaeuble made him very aware that it was unlikely to
be possible to push that onto taxpayers, and especially not if
(the burden) is imposed mainly on the triple-A countries."
"In these countries, there is a desire for a transaction
tax because a transaction tax would use the liquidity which is
on the market for stability. He (Geithner) ruled that out."
"I found it peculiar that even though the Americans have
significantly worse fundamental data than the euro zone that
they tell us what we should do and when we make a suggestion
... that they say no straight away."
"I had expected that when he tells us how he sees the world
that he would listen to what we have to say."