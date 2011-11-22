PARIS Nov 22 French Prime Minister
Francois Fillon said on Tuesday that closer European
integration, including via changes to EU treaties, was necessary
to protect the bloc from future economic shocks.
"Today only a very strong intergovernmental union in the
hoeart of Europe will allow us to resist the shocks which are
shaking the links we have patiently constructed since the second
World War," Fillon told a mayors' conference in Paris.
"France and Germany, the Franco-German rapprochement, are at
the heart of this tighter intergovernmental union. This is a
starting point to lead the entire continent towards a new
frontier, a powerful euro zone where economies progressively
converge."
(Reporting by Daniel Flynn)