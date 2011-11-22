(Recasts with call for austerity)

PARIS Nov 22 France will pursue closer European integration, including EU treaty changes, and an austerity drive totalling 100 billion euros ($135 billion) over the next five years to overcome the euro zone debt crisis, Prime Minister Francois Fillon said on Tuesday.

Fillon said that France, like most of its European partners, had grown overly endebted and this had encouraged a shift in economic power towards Asian nations and now threatened the achievements of post-war European integration.

"Together with the president, we have decided on a dual strategy: on the one hand, more European integration and on the other, modernising France and reducing its deficit," Fillon told a congress of mayors from across the country.

"In France, we have been living on credit for 30 years, we need to stop this vicious circle urgently," Fillon said, adding that the government was aiming for a zero deficit by 2016.

This would require 100 billion euros in deficit reductions, meaning both tax increases and spending cuts, he said.

"I propose that we make this a moral question: to lower the debt is to free ourselves from a servile situation which is not worthy of a great nation like ours," Fillon said, noting that 20 percent of state spending came from local communities.

Facing a tough reelection battle in April, President Nicolas Sarkozy has so far sought to avoid sweeping reductions in state spending levels, which are the highest in the European Union, as that would risk antagonising voters attached to generous welfare and social services.

Fillon said that responding to the euro zone debt crisis would require much closer integration among the members of the 17-nation currency bloc.

"A profound modification of European treaties is necessary but will take time, we know," Fillon said, calling in the meantime for steps towards closer integration.

"France and Germany, the Franco-German rapprochement, are at the heart of this tighter inter-governmental union. This is a starting point to lead the entire continent towards a new frontier, a powerful euro zone where economies progressively converge," he said.