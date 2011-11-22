(Recasts with call for austerity)
PARIS Nov 22 France will pursue closer
European integration, including EU treaty changes, and an
austerity drive totalling 100 billion euros ($135 billion) over
the next five years to overcome the euro zone debt crisis, Prime
Minister Francois Fillon said on Tuesday.
Fillon said that France, like most of its European partners,
had grown overly endebted and this had encouraged a shift in
economic power towards Asian nations and now threatened the
achievements of post-war European integration.
"Together with the president, we have decided on a dual
strategy: on the one hand, more European integration and on the
other, modernising France and reducing its deficit," Fillon told
a congress of mayors from across the country.
"In France, we have been living on credit for 30 years, we
need to stop this vicious circle urgently," Fillon said, adding
that the government was aiming for a zero deficit by 2016.
This would require 100 billion euros in deficit reductions,
meaning both tax increases and spending cuts, he said.
"I propose that we make this a moral question: to lower the
debt is to free ourselves from a servile situation which is not
worthy of a great nation like ours," Fillon said, noting that 20
percent of state spending came from local communities.
Facing a tough reelection battle in April, President Nicolas
Sarkozy has so far sought to avoid sweeping reductions in state
spending levels, which are the highest in the European Union, as
that would risk antagonising voters attached to generous welfare
and social services.
Fillon said that responding to the euro zone debt crisis
would require much closer integration among the members of the
17-nation currency bloc.
"A profound modification of European treaties is necessary
but will take time, we know," Fillon said, calling in the
meantime for steps towards closer integration.
"France and Germany, the Franco-German rapprochement, are at
the heart of this tighter inter-governmental union. This is a
starting point to lead the entire continent towards a new
frontier, a powerful euro zone where economies progressively
converge," he said.
