* Japan, France to cooperate over global economy-Noda
* Japan, France to work to enhance nuclear safety-statement
(Adds Noda quote, nuclear information)
TOKYO Oct 23 The European Union is ready to
adopt decisive measures to tackle its sovereign debt crisis,
French Prime Minister Francois Fillon said on Sunday.
"Member states, including France and Germany, and various EU
institutions are ready to take decisive measures," Fillon,
visiting Japan to Sunday, told reporters through a translator
after meeting Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda.
EU leaders hold talks on Sunday to try to hammer out a
comprehensive plan for tackling the euro zone debt crisis, but a
breakthrough is not expected until another summit on Wednesday.
Noda said that Japan, the world's third biggest
economy, and France agreed to cooperate over global economic
issues.
"We have agreed to cooperate over how to respond to the
global economy ahead of the G20 Cannes summit, including on the
pressing issue of Europe's debt," he told reporters.
France hosts the Group of 20 summit early next month and
Europe's efforts to contain its debt crisis will be a key issue
on the summit's agenda.
Fillon said that France's priority for the G20 summit is to
fix global economic imbalances and to coordinate economic
policies among various nations.
Fillon and Noda also agreed to work together to enhance
nuclear safety and bilaterally discuss energy policy, seven
months after the world's worst atomic crisis in 25 years
unfolded at the Fukushima Daiichi plant in northeast Japan.
The two countries will cooperate in cleaning up areas
contaminated by radioactive materials released from the plant,
crippled by a huge earthquake and tsunami that struck in March,
the leaders said in a statement.
They will also push for peer reviews of nuclear plants, or
inspections organised by the United Nations' atomic watchdog,
and set up a bilateral committee to discuss nuclear energy, the
leaders said in the statement.
France is the world's most nuclear-dependent country. After
the Fukushima crisis, French nuclear operator Areva
sold its equipment to decontaminate radioactive water to Tokyo
Electric Power Co , the Fukushima plant owner.
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)