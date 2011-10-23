TOKYO Oct 23 The European Union is ready to adopt decisive measures to tackle its sovereign debt crisis, French Prime Minister Francois Fillon said on Sunday.

"Member states, including France and Germany, and various EU institutions are ready to take decisive measures," Fillon told reporters after meeting Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda.

EU leaders hold talks on Sunday to try to hammer out a comprehensive plan for tackling the euro zone debt crisis, but a breakthrough is not expected until another summit on Wednesday.

France hosts the Group of 20 summit early next month and Europe's efforts to contain its debt crisis will be a key issue on the summit's agenda. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)