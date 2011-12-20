MADRID Dec 20 Spanish short-term financing costs fell sharply from a month earlier at auction on Tuesday, with analysts saying banks were planning to tap a 3-year liquidity offer from the European Central Bank to pay for the relatively high-yielding paper.

Demand for the 3- and 6-month Treasury bills was high, with more than 18 billion euros ($23.43 billion) offered for 5.6 billion euros sold, above the targeted amount of 3.5 billion to 4.5 billion euros.

The ECB will offer euro zone banks loans of up to 3 years on Wednesday in an unprecedented move to fend off a credit crunch that could stall the currency bloc's economy.

Banks were buying Spanish debt in anticipation of tapping that liquidity supply, analysts said.

Spain is at the centre of the euro zone debt crisis, with investors concerned a Greek-style bailout for the fourth largest economy would stretch the available aid funds and political will.

But fiscal prudency by the outgoing Socialists and the promise of further cuts by the incoming centre-right government has helped ease jitters and draw a line between it and the euro zone's third largest economy Italy.

On Tuesday, the Spanish Treasury sold 3.7 billion euros of 3-month paper for 1.735 percent, after an average yield of 5.11 percent in November, at a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.9, up from 2.8.

The 6-month bill sold for an average yield of 2.435 percent, down from 5.227 percent, with 1.92 billion euros sold and demand outstripping supply by a factor of 4.1, after 4.9 a month earlier. ($1 = 0.7682 euros) (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Nigel Davies)