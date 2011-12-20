(Adds quotes, background, Greece)
By Paul Day
MADRID, Dec 20 Spanish short-term
financing costs more than halved from a month earlier at auction
on Tuesday, with analysts saying banks planned to tap cheap
liquidity from the European Central Bank to purchase the
relatively high yielding paper.
Separately, Greek borrowing costs rose on a 3-month Treasury
bill on Tuesday when the debt agency sold 1.3 billion euros
($1.7 billion) of the debt.
Demand for the 3- and 6-month Spanish Treasury bills was
high, with more than 18 billion euros offered for 5.6 billion
euros sold, above the targeted amount of 3.5 billion to 4.5
billion euros.
The ECB will offer euro zone banks loans of up to 3 years on
Dec. 21 at a rate of 1 percent in an unprecedented move to fend
off a credit crunch that could stall the currency bloc's
economy.
Spanish bond yields have tumbled from euro-era highs since
the ECB announcement.
"What has happened is that some banks hadn't realized quite
how strong the ECB measures were. But there have been European
(and Spanish banks) that were able to read the ECB's message and
have operated through carry trade," said a treasurer at a
Spanish bank.
A carry trade is market jargon for borrowing at at a lower
rate to get returens elsewhere at a higher one.
Spain is at the centre of the euro zone debt crisis, with
investors concerned a Greek-style bailout for the fourth largest
economy would stretch the available aid funds and political
will.
But fiscal prudency by the outgoing Socialists and the
promise of further cuts by the incoming centre-right government
has helped ease jitters and draw a line between it and the euro
zone's third largest economy Italy.
RAJOY EFFECT
The ECB tenders may have only been part of the story,
however.
"There is a certain logic to the (theory the acquisitions
are funded by the ECB tenders). Whether that explains everything
is up for debate. Both bills have seen yields that are miles
lower, and other factors include Rajoy's proposals yesterday and
strong levels of end-of-year demand for high yields," Strategist
at Monument Securities, Marc Ostwald said.
"There are lot of people out there looking to park very
short dated money over year end and this is as good as any
where."
On Monday, Spain's Prime Minister elect Mariano Rajoy
pledged deep spending cuts in his first address to the new
Parliament after his People's Party (PP) trounced the Socialists
in the November election.
On Tuesday, the Spanish Treasury sold 3.7 billion euros of
3-month paper for 1.735 percent, after an average yield of 5.11
percent in November, at a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.9, up from
2.8.
The 6-month bill sold for an average yield of 2.435 percent,
down from 5.227 percent, with 1.92 billion euros sold and demand
outstripping supply by a factor of 4.1, after 4.9 a month
earlier.
While average yields were down from a month earlier, and
around 30 basis points lower than levels seen in the secondary
markets before the auction, the Treasury was still paying more
than 150 basis points above pre-crisis levels on both bills.
