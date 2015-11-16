HELSINKI Nov 16 The Finnish parliament will debate a possible exit from the euro zone next year after a public petition gathered the necessary 50,000 signatures to force such a discussion, a senior parliamentary official said on Monday.

Finland remains highly unlikely to vote to leave the euro but the decision to hold such a debate - probably a first in the 19-member eurozone - demonstrates a high level of dissatisfaction among Finns with their country's economic performance after three years of contraction.

"There will be signature checks early next year and a parliamentary debate will be held in the following months," said Maija-Leena Paavola, who helps guide legislation through parliament.

Despite the petition and the planned debate, a Eurobarometer poll this month showed 64 percent of Finns backed the common currency. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Gareth Jones)