* Euro seen providing stability, lower debt costs
* Finns handled 1990s financial crisis without help
* Poll shows only 17 pct hope Finland will exit euro
By Ritsuko Ando
HELSINKI, July 27 After dutifully abiding by EU
fiscal rules, Finland's tiny population remains surprisingly
phlegmatic about bailing out less disciplined euro zone members,
and is mostly clinging on to its faith in the single currency
project.
That faith has been tested as a succession of struggling
nations make ever greater demands on the sounder economies in
the currency bloc, but it is not yet at breaking point.
"We had to sort out our own problems ourselves in the past.
That's why people are asking, do we have to help others?" said
Maija Siirala, a freelance dressmaker and alterations
specialist.
Finland, one of only four euro zone countries still boasting
a triple-A credit rating, recovered from a financial crisis in
the early 1990s without outside help, and the years of harsh
austerity and debt repayments are part of the collective memory
for many.
Now Finland must cough up 12.6 billion euros ($15.3
billion), which is equivalent to about 6 percent of GDP, for the
European Stability Mechanism, the zone's permanent bailout fund.
"But I think yes, we still have to help others," Siirala
adds without hesitation.
That is at least in part a recognition that Finland has
benefited from membership of the euro zone.
Jussi Huotari, a man in his 30's working for a technology
startup, criticised European officials for letting the crisis
get out of hand, but said the euro had been "great for Finland"
so far, and he had not been put off the idea of a currency
union.
"The crisis has been mismanaged in an expensive way," he
said. "But if Finland leaves the euro zone, I'd like to see
another common currency with more similar economies. Something
like a Deutsche euro, a euro for the 'North-of-the-Alps'
countries or even a Scandinavian krona."
OUTSIDE INFLUENCE
While Finland demands collateral for its participation in
European bailouts, economist Nouriel Roubini has said its best
option is to exit the euro altogether, an idea he calls "Fixit".
Finland's recent history makes that unpalatable to most.
It adopted the euro as it was emerging from the shadow of
the former Soviet Union, which dictated the country's foreign
policy for decades after World War II.
The Soviet Union's collapse triggered a spike in
unemployment and inflation, as well as a wave of currency
speculation that caused a spike in interest rates.
"The way I see it, a small country like Finland is always
going to be controlled from the outside to some extent," said
Timo Korkeamaki, professor of finance at the Hanken School of
Economics. "If you're in the euro, at least you have more
control than if you're just a small country with a small
currency."
Another major advantage for Finnish businesses has been the
lower cost of raising debt from financial markets now than when
it had its own currency, the markka.
"It may not be such a big issue for large, international
firms, but mid-sized and smaller firms now have better access to
the global market compared to what they had in the markka-era,"
Korkeamaki said.
Bjorn Rosengren, chief executive of Finnish engineering firm
Wartsila, said his company was benefiting from the
euro as well as from its recent weakness.
"Going back would have much greater downside than the cost
of being part of it," he said.
Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen told Reuters last week that he
was hearing the same from other business leaders.
"When talking to the industrial sector or entrepreneurs,
they say they've been very satisfied with the stability the euro
has provided," he said after parliament voted to approve a
rescue plan for Spanish banks.
Timo Soini, head of the anti-euro opposition group, the
Finns Party, hopes the tide will turn in his favour. He has
asked the finance ministry to study how Finland might exit the
euro.
He can find some encouragement in opinion surveys.
A poll by MTV3 and Aamulehti earlier this month showed over
a third of respondents want the weakest countries out of the
euro zone, and 17 percent hope Finland itself will exit.
A separate opinion poll last weekend showed 44 percent
supporting a referendum on a possible exit from the euro zone,
while 49 percent were against such a vote.
NUANCES
But such surveys don't capture the nuances of popular
opinion.
Leena Hietaniemi, an office worker in her forties at a
concert in the west-coast town of Pori, wonders if it might have
been better not to have joined the currency union, an option
taken by Britain, Sweden and Denmark, but she is not in favour
of leaving.
"Maybe we should have done what Sweden did. It's not
possible now, but maybe it would have been better," she said.
And she gives qualified support for the bailouts.
"We should help if we can, to a certain extent. But you
shouldn't go beyond an excessive level."
Finns know that their firepower for assistance is limited.
Not just because of the size of their economy - which at 189
billion euros last year is much less than Greece's outstanding
debts even after more than 100 billion euros of writedowns - but
also because they themselves face an uncertain future.
While Finland has avoided a recession so far, tepid annual
growth of 1-2 percent might not be enough to pay for its growing
ranks of pensioners without drastic changes to the country's
welfare model.
It has few growth industries left; flagship technology firm
Nokia is struggling with losses, and the old paper
and metals sectors are cutting jobs and production to cope with
weak demand.
Economists say that might one day make membership of the
euro club a lifeline for Finland, too.
"The euro is an insurance scheme. Finland might need help in
the future, and now is our turn to help," said Pasi Kuoppamaki,
chief economist at Sampo Pankki.
($1 = 0.8248 euros)
(Additional reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Will
Waterman)