HELSINKI, June 6 Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen said boosting lending to small and medium-sized businesses should be a priority for Europe's policymakers to help boost employment in the region.

The European Central Bank is considering steps such as buying asset-backed securities to get lending flowing to smaller businesses, but some policymakers are wary such moves may overstep European rules.

"Unemployment clearly remains our most pressing challenge," he told a conference in Helsinki on Thursday, saying small and medium-sized businesses, which provide two-thirds of Europe's private sector jobs, were struggling to gain access to financing.

"We need to remove this bottleneck as a matter of priority," he said, adding that he supported the ECB's decision to discuss reviving the asset-backed security market with the European Commission and European Investment Bank.

The ECB's interest rate cuts have had a muted impact on lending to small businesses, particularly in the euro zone periphery, where banks are worried about taking on risk. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Hugh Lawson)