SAARISELKA, Finland, March 22 Finnish Prime
Minister Jyrki Katainen said on Friday it was "fair and right"
that a solution to the Cyprus crisis should include a greater
burden on holders of big bank deposits.
"In a normal market economy an investor always has a risk of
losing money," he told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting
of European policymakers in Lapland, as markets awaited a Cyprus
deal to raise billions of euros and unlock a bailout from the
European Union.
"That's why I think it's fair and right, and also part of a
normal market economy, that owners of a bank, investors, and
biggest depositors - who can be seen as investors - take their
own responsibility, in one way or another."