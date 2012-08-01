HELSINKI Aug 1 The euro zone's ESM rescue fund
will be granted a banking licence, giving it enough fire power
to head off the bloc's debt crisis, Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti said on Wednesday.
German officials have strongly played down the idea that the
permanent ESM fund would be given such authority, which would
allow it to tap unlimited resources through the European Central
Bank's liquidity operations.
Asked if the ESM should be granted a banking license, Monti
told a news conference in Finland: "I think this will help....
this will in due course occur."
