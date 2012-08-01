(Adds more comments from Monti)

* Monti thinks ESM bank licence to be granted in "due course"

* Monti says ECB President comments "bold and appropriate"

* Finnish PM says yields on some euro area bonds too high

HELSINKI, Aug 1 The euro zone's ESM rescue fund will eventually be granted a banking licence, giving it enough fire power to head off the bloc's debt crisis, Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Wednesday.

German officials have strongly played down the idea that the permanent ESM fund would be given such authority, which would allow it to tap unlimited resources through the European Central Bank's liquidity operations.

Asked if the ESM should be granted a banking license, Monti told a news conference in Finland: "I think this will help. I think this will in due course occur."

Monti, speaking to reporters after a meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen, also said he believed ECB President Mario Draghi's comments last week were "bold and appropriate."

Draghi said last week that the central bank would do whatever it takes to preserve the euro, stirring speculation it might take more radical steps when the Governing Council holds its monthly meeting on Thursday.

Katainen told the same news conference that interest rates were too high in some European countries such as Italy and that sovereign bond markets were not properly assessing the economic situation of some individual countries. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Terhi Kinnunen; editing by Patrick Graham)