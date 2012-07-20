HELSINKI, July 20 Finland's parliament approved a rescue package for Spanish banks, despite criticism from opposition parties who are against euro zone bailouts.

A total of 109 lawmakers supported the bailout, while 73 opposed it and 17 were absent from Friday's vote.

Finland earlier secured a deal with Spain to receive collateral in exchange for the loans, an agreement modeled on an earlier deal with Greece. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by John Stonestreet)