HELSINKI, July 20 Finland's parliament approved a rescue package for Spain's banking sector, though a large minority voted against the measure amid criticism from parties that oppose euro zone bailouts.

A total of 109 lawmakers supported the bailout, while 73 opposed it and 17 were absent from Friday's vote, which came a day after Germany's Bundestag also backed the bailout.

Finland's Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen leads a pro-euro government but has faced increasing pressure from his coalition partners as well as opposition lawmakers to take a stronger stance against European bailouts.

Finland, one of four remaining AAA-rated countries in the euro zone, secured a deal with Spain to receive collateral in exchange for the loans, an agreement modeled on an earlier deal with Greece.

"The Finnish parliament and government believe that we have to do everything we can do in order to stabilise the situation," Katainen told Reuters, adding that he hoped Spain and Italy would shore up their credibility in financial markets.

"We try to avoid larger scale bailouts and we are fully committed to the future of euro," he said.

But Timo Soini, the leader of the eurosceptic Finns Party - the biggest opposition group in parliament - repeated his call for Finland to leave the euro.

"What would exiting euro require? That would require two things, that the majority of people and the majority of the parliament are of that opinion," Soini told reporters.

Finnish lawmakers were recalled from their summer holiday for the first time since 1962 to vote on the rescue package.