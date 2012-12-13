(Adds statement from IMF's Lagarde)
BRUSSELS Dec 13 Euro zone finance ministers and
officials approved releasing the next payment of aid to Greece
at a meeting in Brussels on Thursday.
They also made progress towards an assistance programme for
Cyprus.
Following are comments after the talks:
STATEMENT BY IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRISTINE LAGARDE (WHO
JOINED THE DISCUSSIONS BY TELECONFERENCE)
"I welcome the Eurogroup's decision to support the debt
buyback operation for Greece and its assurances to provide
additional debt relief if necessary and provided Greece has
achieved a primary budget balance in 2013.
"These steps will ensure that Greece's debt-to-GDP declines
to 124 percent by 2020 and to substantially below 110 percent by
2022.
"On this basis, I intend to recommend to the Fund's
Executive Board that it completes the first review of Greece's
Fund-supported program. I expect that a board meeting could take
place in January."
EUROGROUP PRESIDENT JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER
ON SITUATION IN CYPRUS:
"I don't want to draw up a picture which would be an
alarming one. The problem of Cyprus is serious and we are
tackling this problem in a serious way."
HAVE YOU DISCUSSED POSSIBILITY OF PRIVATE SECTOR INVOLVEMENT
WITH CYPRUS?
"No."
WHEN WILL DISCUSSION TAKE PLACE ON NEW EUROGROUP CHIEF?
"I am still alive. I will talk to (EU Council) President Van
Rompuy today and then all the initiatives needed will be taken."
ASKED ABOUT POSSIBILITY OF A DECISION ON CYPRUS BY
MID-JANUARY?
"I don't want to lock us into an overly strict timetable.
But we will work to find a solution as quickly as possible."
ON REFORMS MADE BY CYPRUS:
"We consider that progress has been made towards a
possible... financial assistance programme for Cyprus."
"We welcome that the Cypriot authorities have demonstrated
their commitment to further reforms."
ON GREEK PROGRAMME:
"We are convinced that the programme is back on a sound
track."
"We are ready to take different measures so that it stays
that way, providing Greece has stuck to its commitments."
"Money will be flowing to Greece as early as next week."
EU ECONOMIC AND MONETARY AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER OLLI REHN
"(IMF Managing Director) Christine Lagarde participated
today in the meeting via telephone conference call facilities.
And we of course have been in close contact with her ... in
order to finalise this agreement."
ESM AND EFSF BAILOUT FUNDS HEAD KLAUS REGLING
ON THE DISBURSEMENT OF FUNDS TO GREECE:
"After the approval by the Eurogroup today, the EFSF is
prepared to make available to Greece 49.1 billion euros between
now and the end of March.
"Within this envelope of 49.1 billion between now and the
end of March, we will disburse immediately in the next few days
34.3 billion. This has three elements... 16 billion euro for the
bank recapitalisation and bank resolution, 7 billion for
budgetary financing and 11.3 billion euro to finance the debt
buyback."
GREEK FINANCE MINISTER YANNIS STOURNARAS
"The journey now starts. It's about what we expected, taking
into account the cost of the buyback.
"We now have to implement many changes which are for the
benefit of the Greek economy."
FROM EUROGROUP STATEMENT ON GREECE:
"The Eurogroup welcomed the result of the debt buyback
operation, which will lead to a substantial reduction of the
Greek debt-to-GDP ratio.
"The Eurogroup reaffirmed that this, together with the
initiatives agreed by the Eurogroup on Nov. 27 and full
implementation of the adjustment programme, should bring
Greece's public debt back on a sustainable path, to 124 percent
of GDP in 2020.
"Greece and the other euro area member states are prepared
to take additional measures, if necessary, to ensure that this
objective is met.
"On that basis, member states have authorised the EFSF
(bailout fund) to release the next instalment for a total amount
of 49.1 billion euros.
"The disbursement will be made in several tranches, 34.3
billion euros will be paid out to Greece in the following days.
The remaining amount will be disbursed in the first quarter of
2013.
"First, a further amount to cover bank recapitalisation and
resolution costs will be paid out in January 2013.
"Second, funds to cover budgetary financing will be
disbursed in three sub-tranches, linked to the implementation of
specific memorandum of understanding milestones to be agreed by
the troika.
"The Eurogroup is convinced that continued fiscal and
structural reforms, building on the strong commitment
demonstrated in the recent past and the wide range of reforms
already carried out, will allow the Greek economy to return to a
sustainable growth path with higher employment, thus paving the
way towards a more prosperous future.
"We strongly encourage the Greek citizens to sustain their
efforts and to implement the necessary reforms."
FROM EUROGROUP STATEMENT ON CYPRUS:
"We took note of the interim results of the due diligence
exercise on the capital needs of the Cypriot financial sector,
whose main preferences were broadly in line with expectations
underlying programme discussions.
"The final results are expected in the middle of January. We
are assured that Cyprus's immediate financing needs have been
covered."
Following are earlier comments from ministers and officials
ahead of the talks:
FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER PIERRE MOSCOVICI
"I have good hopes... that we will be able to take the right
decisions for Greece and release 43 billion euros in aid, so
that this country, which has undertaken important reforms, can
follow through with them.
"We consider that the debt buyback has produced the desired
effect. We are on the right path. The programme will be
respected, its financing is assured.
"I think we can have the right decision to disburse the aid
to Greece."
EUROGROUP PRESIDENT JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER
ASKED ABOUT AGREEMENT ON A BAILOUT DEAL FOR CYPRUS:
"I don't think that we can find a definitive solution for
Cyprus today. It will probably be done in January."
EU ECONOMIC AND MONETARY AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER OLLI REHN
ASKED ABOUT THE GREEK DEBT BUYBACK FALLING SHORT AND WHETHER
FUNDS COULD BE FREED UP FOR GREECE:
"I'm confident we will find a way."
"Today's decision will remove the clouds hanging over
Greece."
