BRUSSELS, March 27 Euro zone finance ministers will find a compromise on the size of the bloc's bailout fund for indebted countries at a meeting later this week, the EU's top economic official said on Tuesday, although he declined to be drawn on details.

"We have already taken significant decisive steps towards a stronger and permanent firewall to contain contagion and calm down market instability if it arises," EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told a news conference.

"Further reinforcement will be decided on Friday, which will help us remove any remaining doubts. I am confident we can reach a confidence-building compromise," Rehn said.

Finance ministers meet on Friday in Copenhagen where they are expected to agree on the design and the combined size of the bloc's rescue funds. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Robin Emmott)