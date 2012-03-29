* Germany finance minister deflects call for 1 trillion euro
firewall
* Euro zone finance ministers to agree on bailout on Friday
By Robin Emmott and John O'Donnell
COPENHAGEN, March 29 The euro zone should not
commit more than 800 billion euros in rescue aid, and tapping
that money should only be available when countries promise
reforms, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on
T hur sday.
The financial firewall would stand ready to help the bloc's
large and indebted economies, namely Italy and Spain. Finance
ministers meeting in Copenhagen are due to finalise it on
Fri day, putting in place one of the last big pieces of the euro
zone's crisis response.
"We have 500 billion euros in fresh money available,
together with the programmes already agreed for Ireland,
Portugal and the new programme for Greece. It is about 800
billion (euros)," Schaeuble told a gathering at the University
of Copenhagen.
"It think it's enough," he said, deflecting recent calls for
a financial reserve of up to 1 trillion euros that would impress
investors. "To spend more money is not the solution," he said.
Euro zone officials hope a big enough rescue fund will be
sufficient to push rich, non-euro zone countries to raise the
resources of the International Monetary Fund so the
Washington-based lender could also help any stricken euro zone
countries.
But Germany has resisted creating what the head of the
Paris-based economic think-tank OECD has called "the mother of
all firewalls."
The firewall would be made up of the euro zone's new
permanent bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism, the
temporary European Financial Stability Facility and a European
Union programme that can raise up to 60 billion euros.
Roughly 300 billion euros that Schaeuble counted in his
calculation has already been spent in aid to Greece, Portugal
and Ireland.
A draft statement ahead of Friday's meeting obtained by
Reuters said ministers would boost the euro zone's safety net to
at least 700 billion euros and pledge an extra 240 billion euros
if required.
NO EURO EXIT
But Schaeuble, who is highly likely to take on the
influential job of chairing euro zone finance ministers'
meetings this year, said help would not come without reform.
"We will help build a secure, social stability," Schaeuble
said. "But the precondition that that will be possible is that
every member state regains competitiveness," he said, pointing
to reform programmes in Italy and Spain.
"In Spain, labour reform is an absolutely necessity. You
must not be astonished when you see youth unemployment at 48
percent when you look at the labour laws," Schaeuble said.
Schaeuble was speaking on a day that Spanish workers staged
a general strike to protest against labor reforms which the
Spanish government declared "unstoppable."
But Germany's finance minister said no member of the 17
nation currency area could be forced to leave by another,
describing such discussions as "nonsense".
Schaeuble defended the EU's tough budget austerity, even at
a time of recession in southern Europe.
"It is possible to reduce deficit in a growth friendly way;
you have to balance deficit with structural reform," he said.
