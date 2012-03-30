DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 28
COPENHAGEN, March 30 Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Friday to increase the currency bloc's debt crisis firewall to about 800 billion euros ($1.06 trillion) in a bid to boost confidence in financial markets.
The Eurogroup failed to agree on who should fill a soon-to-be-vacant seat on the executive board of the European Central Bank and postponed the decision to mid-April.
Below are comments made by euro zone finance ministers and other senior officials at the informal talks. For the text of the Eurogroup statement see.
EUROGROUP PRESIDENT JEAN-CLAUDE JUNKER
"There was no point in holding a press conference because the Austrian finance minister announced the deal already.
"There was an agreement on the firewall but nothing was decided on the ECB. We will take a decision on the ECB seat by mid-April."
FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER FRANCOIS BAROIN
"After the deal on the firewall we are now in a position for discussion on the IMF in April.
"It is a good signal."
SWEDISH FINANCE MINISTER ANDERS BORG
"At the end of the day it is in all the G20 countries' interest to reach a decision on the IMF resources.
"Countries' abilities to recapitalise banks is a crucial feature for us." (Reporting By Ecofin team +45324 72 785)
