COPENHAGEN Jan 12 The euro zone should further strengthen its bailout capabilities to boost investor confidence and help end the sovereign debt crisis, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Thursday.

Euro zone leaders agreed in December to push forward by one year the launch of their permanent bailout fund, the 500 billion euro European Stability Mechanism (ESM), which is to replace the temporary 440 billion euro European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) in July 2012, rather than 2013.

They also agreed to discuss in March whether to keep a cap of 500 billion euros for the maximum lending capacity of the combined EFSF and ESM, as they run in parallel for a year.

If this cap were removed, the combined bailout capacity of the euro zone would reach 1 trillion euros.

But Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy and contributor to both funds, is opposed to removing the limit on the combined lending capacity of the EFSF and ESM.

"Yes, more has to be done also in terms of firewalls," Barroso told a news conference. "The question is how far member states are willing to go," he said, stressing the Commission was in favour of more firepower for the euro zone bailout capacity.

Asked if he believed the ECB was doing enough to help the euro zone get out of the crisis, especially after euro zone countries agreed to introduce a balanced budget rule in their constitutions, Barroso said:

"Yes, it is very important, the role of the ECB. By the way, I want to tell you that I trust that the ECB will do whatever is necessary to ensure the financial stability of the euro area.

"But the ECB has been arguing rightly that they should not replace the efforts of the states themselves and that's right, it's right that countries of the euro area commit to further fiscal discipline ... to take the actions and decisions to restore confidence," Barroso said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Robin Emmott in Brussels)