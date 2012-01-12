COPENHAGEN Jan 12 The euro zone should
further strengthen its bailout capabilities to boost investor
confidence and help end the sovereign debt crisis, European
Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Thursday.
Euro zone leaders agreed in December to push forward by one
year the launch of their permanent bailout fund, the 500 billion
euro European Stability Mechanism (ESM), which is to replace the
temporary 440 billion euro European Financial Stability Facility
(EFSF) in July 2012, rather than 2013.
They also agreed to discuss in March whether to keep a cap
of 500 billion euros for the maximum lending capacity of the
combined EFSF and ESM, as they run in parallel for a year.
If this cap were removed, the combined bailout capacity of
the euro zone would reach 1 trillion euros.
But Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy and contributor
to both funds, is opposed to removing the limit on the combined
lending capacity of the EFSF and ESM.
"Yes, more has to be done also in terms of firewalls,"
Barroso told a news conference. "The question is how far member
states are willing to go," he said, stressing the Commission was
in favour of more firepower for the euro zone bailout capacity.
Asked if he believed the ECB was doing enough to help the
euro zone get out of the crisis, especially after euro zone
countries agreed to introduce a balanced budget rule in their
constitutions, Barroso said:
"Yes, it is very important, the role of the ECB. By the way,
I want to tell you that I trust that the ECB will do whatever is
necessary to ensure the financial stability of the euro area.
"But the ECB has been arguing rightly that they should not
replace the efforts of the states themselves and that's right,
it's right that countries of the euro area commit to further
fiscal discipline ... to take the actions and decisions to
restore confidence," Barroso said.
