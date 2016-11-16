BRUSSELS Nov 16 The euro zone as a whole needs
to loosen its fiscal policy next year to make it moderately
expansionary to boost the sluggish economic recovery, the
European Commission said on Wednesday.
"The Commission considers that there is a case for a
significantly more positive fiscal stance for the euro area," it
said in a statement.
The Commission said the stance was to support the already
ultra loose monetary policy of the European Central Bank.
"While there has been significant progress in recent years
in the euro area, the recovery is still not accelerating, there
is still significant unused capacity in labour and capital and
uncertainty is high," it said.
The Commission said that a fiscal expansion of up to 0.5
percent of GDP at the level of the euro area as a whole was
desirable for 2017.
It said that a fiscal expansion of 0.3 percent would be the
lower bound of the range and would contribute to ensuring that
the euro area halves its output gap in 2017, while being broadly
compatible with the objective of fiscal sustainability.
It said a fiscal expansion of 0.8 percent would represent an
upper bound and would allow for the output gap to be fully
closed already in 2017.
"However, such a stance may be overly expansionary, since it
may fuel undesirable overheating in some Member States and would
add to fiscal sustainability concerns," it said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)