(Adds quotes, background, reaction from Rome)
NEW YORK Jan 27 Fitch downgraded the
sovereign credit ratings of Belgium, Cyprus, Italy, Slovenia and
Spain on Friday, indicating there was a 1-in-2 chance of further
cuts in the next two years.
In a statement, the ratings agency said the affected
countries were vulnerable in the near-term to monetary and
financial shocks.
"Consequently, these sovereigns do not, in Fitch's view,
accrue the full benefits of the euro's reserve currency status,"
it said.
Fitch cut Italy's rating to A-minus from A-plus; Spain to A
from AA-minus; Belgium to AA from AA-plus; Slovenia to A from
AA-minus and Cyprus to BBB-minus from BBB, leaving the small
island nation just one notch above junk status.
Ireland's rating of BBB-plus was affirmed.
All of the ratings were given negative outlooks.
Fitch said it had weighed up a worsening economic outlook in
much of the euro zone against the European Central Bank's
December move to flood the banking sector with cheap three-year
money and austerity efforts by governments to curb their debts.
"Overall, today's rating actions balance the marked
deterioration in the economic outlook with both the substantive
policy initiatives at the national level to address
macro-financial and fiscal imbalances, and the initial success
of the ECB's three-year Long-Term Refinancing Operation in
easing near-term sovereign and bank funding pressures," Fitch
said.
Two weeks ago, Standard & Poor's downgraded the credit
ratings of nine euro zone countries, stripping France and
Austria of their coveted triple-A status but not EU paymaster
Germany, and pushing struggling Portugal into junk territory.
With nearly half a trillion euros of ECB liquidity coursing
through the financial system, some of which has apparently gone
into euro zone government bonds, and with hopes of a deal to
write down a slab of Greece's mountainous debt, even that
sweeping ratings action had little market impact.
The euro briefly pared gains against the dollar after Fitch
cut the five euro zone sovereigns but soon jumped to a session
high of $1.3208, according to Reuters data, its highest since
Dec. 13.
Italy is widely seen as the tipping point for the euro zone.
If it slid towards default, the whole currency project would be
threatened.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti, a technocrat who has won
plaudits for his economic reform drive, said he reacted to
Fitch's downgrade of Italy with "detached serenity".
"They signal things that are not particularly new, for
example, that Italy has a very high debt as a percentage of GDP
and they signal that the way the euro zone is governed as a
whole is not perfect and we knew that too," he said during a
live interview on Italian television.
"They also say things that give a positive view of what is
being done in Italy because there is much appreciation for
policies of this government and this parliament," he said.
Fitch said of Italy: "A more severe rating action was
forestalled by the strong commitment of the Italian government
to reducing the budget deficit and to implementing structural
reform as well as the significant easing of near-term financing
risks as a result of the ECB's 3-year Longer-term Refinancing
Operation."
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, Daniel Bases, Philip Pullela and
Pam Niimi, writing by Mike Peacock, Editing by James Dalgleish)