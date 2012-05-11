LONDON May 11 Fitch ratings agency said on
Friday that if Greece left the euro zone as a result of its
political crisis or its economy failing to stabilise, it would
impact the sovereign ratings of euro zone countries across the
board.
It said it likely would put all euro area ratings on
negative watch if Greece were to leave and that those countries
currently on negative outlook would be at the most immediate
risk of a downgrade.
It said those countries were France, Italy, Spain, Cyprus
Ireland, Portugal, Slovenia and Belgium.
(Reporting by Jeremy Gaunt. Editing by Hugh Lawson.)