by Divyang Shah
LONDON, Nov 28 (IFR) - There is no shortage of pessimism
when it comes to the Eurozone debt crisis and its already
systemic significance. It's easy being a pessimist given a
persistent gulf between the short-term fixes that markets
currently require and the longer-term fixes that are the focus
of policymakers. Realigning political priorities requires the
crisis to get worse, which is something that the global
economic and financial system could well do without as it would
make the fallout from the Lehman bankruptcy in 2008 seem like a
tea party.
FOCUS ON ALTERNATIVES TO CENTRAL SCENARIO:
How much worse can the Eurozone crisis get? Judging by the
fact that various sections of the financial community are
making contingency plans, the answer is a lot worse. Multiple
defaults, a smaller Eurozone and even a break-up are all being
actively discussed, even if the central scenario is that the
Eurozone will muddle through. IFR laid out the scenario in an
article earlier this month (see "Toward an exit/restructuring
scenario for Eurozone"; Nov 9) where we looked at the need for
ECB and/or IMF involvement. Entertaining such thoughts a year
ago would have been perceived as extreme analysis, but not
anymore.
We can do little else than focus on the alternative
scenarios, as long as the option of eurobonds and the strong
usage of the ECB's balance sheet remain unpalatable to Germany.
A leveraged EFSF was supposed to play the role of firefighter
but it failed dismally in achieving the status as an
unleveraged EFSF, as markets refused to fill its tank
sufficiently with water. Instead of trying to build an
alternative firebreak to the crisis we have policy makers
interested in trying to iron out details of an updated version
of the old worn out fiscal stability pact.
MUDDLE THROUGH A BUYERS' STRIKE?
The fact is that things will get worse as politicians
dither leaving sovereigns and financials at risk as access to
market funding further deteriorates or is lost completely. We
have EUR581bn of funding required by Eurozone sovereigns just
to fund redemptions, putting their total requirement at around
EUR800bn once budgets are taken into consideration.
For Italy, the redemption profile is especially heavy
during the early part of 2012 redemptions of EUR25.8bn on
February 2, and EUR27.1bn on March 1. But it's not just the
sovereigns that are under the spotlight, banks will also have
to fund their books after falling behind during 2011. The
Financial Times highlights (based on analysis by Morgan
Stanley) that so far this year Eurozone banks have had a
funding gap of EUR180bn ($241bn) and will need to roll more
than EUR540bn ($720bn) during 2012.
A buyers' strike will persist as long as Eurozone policy
makers put off difficult choices of where they want to take the
Eurozone. This choice was nicely framed by Moody's which said
in its Special Comment this week that "the euro area is
approaching a junction, leading either to closer integration or
greater fragmentation". The longer they wait, the higher will
be the costs of sorting out the mess related to both sovereign
and financial risk. Lehman's was ONLY a $600bn shock to the
financial system so it's not surprising that the Eurozone is
expected to have a more lasting and damaging impact on the
global economy.
UNCHARTED WATERS:
During the early days of the crisis, Fed Chairman Bernanke
reintroduced us to the term 'financial accelerator' to
highlight the feedback loops between the real economy and
financial markets. We are in uncharted and dangerous waters led
by a Eurozone that is politically unable to decide which way to
steer the ship. The ride will get bumpy and some may be thrown
overboard or lose a limb but it might take such events in order
for the ship to gain internal stability and guide us out of
this storm. Muddling through is not an option in the face of
the redemption profile for both sovereigns and financials.
(Divyang Shah is a senior IFR market strategist)