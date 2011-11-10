BRUSSELS Nov 10 EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn released the European Commission's latest estimates and forecasts for the EU and the euro zone on Thursday.

Following are comments by Rehn at a news conference:

ON FRENCH CONSOLIDATION PLANS AND DEFICIT REDUCTION:

"The measures announced by France recently are important, and we welcome that the government announced additional consolidation measures, after revising their own forecasts for economic growth.

"According to the authorities of France, these measures will have an impact of 0.35 percent of GDP next year and 0.6 percent in 2013.

"This would of course imply that, especially concerning 2013, further measures will be needed to ensure that the excessive deficit is corrected in time."

"We welcome the announcement of the (French) government. We are still studying further the concrete details. And as far as our position on the necessary measures to curb a possible further deterioration of growth or debt perception is concerned, we believe that it is best that France announces, as early as possible, the measures that are needed to keep its deficit in line with the official targets for 2012 and 2013."

"The aim is obviously to correct the excessive deficit by 2013 and to bring the debt ratio on a downward path."

ON SITUATION IN ITALY:

"The first and foremost thing for Italy, is to restore political stability and capacity of decision-making, and in parallel to that, as soon as possible, take firm and determined action in order to achieve fiscal targets and boost growth -enhancing structural reforms.

"These are the sine qua non, these are the necessary conditions, for restoring confidence to the Italian economy."

ON ITALIAN BOND YIELDS:

"The average residual life of Italy's government securities or bonds is over seven years. This, in fact, limits the immediate budgetary impact of any increase in interest rates in the short run.

"For instance, a persistent increase by 1 percentage point in bond interest rates would imply additional interest expenditure amounting to around 0.2 percent of GDP next year, in 2012, and 0.4 percent in 2013."

"Of course, higher debt servicing costs could also have negative effects on financing costs of the financial sector and further dampen economic growth, as these high interest rates of government securities are passed to the wider economy and thus are having an impact on the real economy.

"This impact is quite difficult to quantify. In case of an entire pass-through to the economy of this 1 percentage point increase in interest rates on government securities, the real GDP level could be up to 1 percentage point lower after three years."

ON ITALY'S PROPOSED REFORMS:

"It is silent on some important issues, such as the need to redistribute the fiscal burden away from labour, away from employees and workers, towards consumption and immovable property.

"It does not go far enough in certain key areas, such as market competition, and it does not propose any new reforms in some other important areas, such as pensions, where more could be done to avoid an excessive increase in the already high tax burden of Italian citizens.

"The commitments in the letter are often neither specified in sufficient detail, nor supported by concrete action plans and timelines, implying that there are actually rather serious risks (to) implementation, unless there is further specification of concrete details."