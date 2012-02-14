PARIS Feb 14 The Bank of France loaned
banks a record 218.2 billion euros in December, up from 166.6
billion euros in November, the French central bank's balance
sheet showed on Tuesday.
The Bank of France's lending to the banking sector was the
highest on record in December, topping the 215.3 billion euros
in December 2008 at the height of the 2008-2009 financial
crisis, figures from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.
The European Central Bank injected 489 billion euros of
three-year liquidity into the banking system in December in
order to fend off a credit crunch and keep loans flowing to the
euro zone economy.
