PARIS May 14 French banks have already
provisioned most of their exposure to Greece and none of them
would be placed in difficulty by an "extreme scenario" of the
debt-laden country leaving the euro, Bank of France Governor
Christian Noyer said on Monday.
Noyer told a news conference that French banks had made
provisions for 75 percent of the value of their holdings of
Greek sovereign debt, and would have no difficulty in covering
the remaining 25 percent.
Asked about the repercussions of a possible Greek exit from
the euro zone, Noyer replied: "I do not know of any banking
group that would be put in a situation of difficulty by an
extreme scenario in Greece."
Noyer said, however, that French regulators were not
actively stress testing banks for the scenario of Greece leaving
the single currency.
