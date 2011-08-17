PARIS Aug 17 French Finance Minister Francois Baroin will meet his German counterpart "very soon" to discuss plans to harmonise corporate tax rates and launch a financial transactions tax, his ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

A finance ministry spokesperson could not immediately confirm exactly when the meeting would take place.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy announced at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday that they had asked the ministers to prepare proposals aimed at harmonising the corporate tax base and tax rate in France and Germany from 2013.

In a surprise move, Sarkozy also said that French and German finance ministers would present a joint proposal to EU ministers in September for a financial transactions tax -- a long standing French proposal but not one directly linked to the subject of Tuesday's summit, euro zone governance. (Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Toby Chopra)