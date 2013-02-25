PARIS Feb 25 France must limit any overshooting
of its 2013 public deficit target and stick to pledges to cut
its underlying structural deficit, ECB Executive Board Member
Benoit Coeure said in a newspaper interview published on Monday.
French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Friday he
would seek to push back France's target for a deficit of 3
percent of economic output to 2014 from 2013, but promised to
keep its plans for reducing the structural deficit on track.
"In 2013, France absolutely must respect its commitment to
cut its structural deficit, and slippage on the nominal target
must be as limited as possible," Coeure told French daily Les
Echos.