By Daniel Flynn and Catherine Bremer
PARIS, June 13 France wants the European Central
Bank to have a stronger role in overseeing banks in the single
currency bloc as part of a package of urgent reforms to increase
financial stability in Europe, sources said on Wednesday.
Joint supervision of banks is one of the key issues to be
discussed at a European Union leaders summit in late June that
will focus on deepening financial and fiscal integration to
bring the raging euro zone crisis under control.
Officials in Brussels have suggested that a so-called
European "banking union" could include strengthening the
London-based European Banking Authority, the EU's fledgling
supervisor.
Paris, however, prefers supervision of euro zone banks to
remain in the single currency area.
"France is keen for the European Central Bank to play this
role," said a high-level source. "There is no way that France is
going to hand power over its banks to an organisation based in
London."
EU Council President Herman Van Rompuy has asked governments
to submit written positions ahead of the June 28-29 summit.
Hollande will discuss his views with Italian Prime Minister
Mario Monti at a meeting on Thursday in Rome.
"It's really a working meeting to find a consensus on growth
and financial stability," a second French source said.
The source said leaders were desperate to end the
fragmentation of capital markets in the euro zone which has
driven borrowing costs higher in countries such as Italy where
state finances are under market scrutiny.
Hollande has already publicly thrown his support behind
proposals for a "banking union", requiring integrated
supervision of banks and a common deposit guarantee and
resolution fund.
French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said the government
was due to outline details of its proposals in the coming days.
The French president will then present his position at a
four-way meeting with Monti, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Rome on June 22, a
week ahead of the summit.
GERMANY COMING AROUND
Germany has pushed back against calls for the rapid
establishment of a banking union, saying it could only come as
part of a drive towards deeper economic union.
Berlin's stance puts a banking union on the same
time-consuming track as the treaty change needed to create a
fully-fledged economic union, a process likely to take years.
But France and others want to see quicker steps to tackle
the euro zone crisis and believe treaty change can be avoided.
"The German position has been softening here," said the
first source. "They realise they cannot say no to everything."
Berlin may be open to handing a greater role to the ECB as
Merkel's government has been dismissive of the EBA and feels it
has failed in its oversight role during the crisis.
The ECB is keen to move swiftly towards cross-border
supervision of the bloc's biggest banks and sees a recently
agreed 100 billion euro Spanish bank bailout as a first step in
that direction.
"The ECB and the national central banks are well equipped to
be the backbone of the financial union," Bank of France Governor
Christian Noyer wrote in the Wall Street Journal this week.
"There are many benefits of keeping bank supervision close to
the central banks."
France's own ACP banking regulator is affiliated to the Bank
of France and presided over by Noyer.
The Commission unveiled proposals last week on banking
resolution, outlining plans to force losses on the bondholders
to prevent a repeat of the 2008 collapse of U.S. bank Lehman
Brothers - an idea which Paris strongly favours.
"No-one wants to pay for people who have made a lot of money
in an irresponsible way," said the second French official,
saying there was a high level of agreement between Paris and
Berlin on making private investors carry more responsibility.
