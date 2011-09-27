PARIS, Sept 27 France will lay out proposals to step up the euro zone's battle with "speculative" market attacks after German lawmakers vote on extending the scope of the bloc's rescue fund this week, French Prime Minister Francois Fillon said on Tuesday.

French officials have been keen not to rock the boat for their German partners by discussing details of fresh proposals to leverage the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) ahead of Thursday's ballot.

German's parliament is due to vote on a July agreement to increase the facility's capacity to 440 billion euros, which has already angered some German lawmakers, particularly on the right of Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition.

While its approval seems likely with the help of opposition parties, Merkel is lobbying hard to see the legislation passed with the votes of her coalition to send a strong message about its unity.

"Once this result is in, and we hope that it will be a positive result, we are going to make proposals to step up the fight against speculative attacks against the euro zone," Fillon told lawmakers during a question and answer session at the lower house of parliament.

"We have a moral obligation to defend Europe, because Europe is our common future and to defend Europe we have to increase the financial credibility of our country," he said, adding that a bill on France's 2012 budget due to be presented on Wednesday would aim to do that.

Speculation that the euro zone's rescue fund could be beefed up by leveraging it has lifted stocks battered after weeks of concerns that Europe's debt crisis is getting out of control.

Fillon did not offer details about the proposals, but repeated that France did not support the idea of bonds jointly issued and underwritten by euro zone countries without further convergence between the French and German economies. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas)