* France, Germany want treaty change ratified in 2012
* Fillon touts French view on enforcement of sanctions
PARIS Dec 6 France should ratify by the
end of 2012 a European Union treaty revision to tighten up
surveillance of national budgets and enforce sanctions on
rule-flouters, Prime Minister Francois Fillon said on Tuesday.
France and Germany have written to European Council
President Herman Van Rompuy suggesting that this week's EU
summit launch the procedure to amend the bloc's basic treaty,
enforcing tougher budget rules to tackle the euro zone crisis.
If not all 27 EU states are willing to change the treaty,
then Paris and Berlin will pursue a separate treaty among the 17
euro zone members, open to others who want to join.
"Our objective it to reach a deal in March 2012 that would
be ratified by the end of 2012," Fillon told lawmakers in a
speech to parliament.
The treaty amendment would enshrine more automatic sanctions
against any country that does not respect the EU deficit limit
of 3 percent of gross domestic product.
A harmonised "golden rule" requiring governments to balance
budgets within a specified period should be anchored in the
constitutions of all 17 euro zone states.
The European Court of Justice would decide whether each
"golden rule" conforms with the treaty but it would not be
empowered to overrule national budgets -- a point that France
has touted as a victory for its European vision.
"Nobody wants a government of judges that would stand in the
place of consultation and democratic decision-making," Fillon
said.
Pounding home the idea that France and Germany are committed
to protecting the euro, he said a breakup of the currency bloc
could cost up to half of annual gross domestic product for the
currency bloc's weakest members.
"The cost of a euro zone breakup would be exorbitant," he
said in a speech to parliament. "Some price it at 25 percent of
GDP for the strongest economies and about 50 percent for the
weaker economies. The European continent would be ruined."
