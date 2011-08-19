PARIS Aug 19 French Prime Minister Francois Fillon on Friday reiterated his country's opposition to the introduction of common euro zone bonds without further fiscal consolidation in the currency bloc, saying such a move could threaten France's AAA credit rating.

"Some people are calling for the creation of European bonds ... which they present as a panacea," Fillon wrote in an editorial published in Le Figaro daily. "But they forget to say that would raise the price of French debt and could even call its credit rating into question." (Reporting by Marc Angrand and Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Catherine Bremer)