PARIS Dec 6 French Prime Minister Francois Fillon said on Tuesday that a breakup of the euro zone would cost a crippling amount, up to half of annual gross domestic product for the currency bloc's weakest members.

"The cost of a euro zone breakup would be exorbitant," he said in a speech to parliament. "Some price it at 25 percent of GDP for the strongest economies and about 50 percent for the weaker economies. The European continent would be ruined."

Fillon said the aim was to get a Franco-German master plan to beef up fiscal governance in the euro zone finalised by March and ratified by the end of 2012. (Reporting By Daniel Flynn and Nick Vinocur; Editing by Catherine Bremer)