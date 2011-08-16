(Adds bullet point with timing of meeting)
PARIS, Aug 16 France and Germany's leaders face
a stark choice in talks on Tuesday over whether to steer the
embattled euro zone towards closer monetary union or risk
watching the bloc unravel.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel meet in Paris from 1400 GMT to discuss what
further measures they can take to contain Europe's debt crisis,
which is now spreading to the continent's core. A joint news
conference is due at 1600 GMT.
Italy has been forced to ramp up its austerity measures and
financial market jitters hit France last week with French
banks' shares subject to panic selling on rumours that the
country could be next to lose its prized AAA debt rating.
Many experts say the only way to ensure affordable
financing for the bloc's most financially distressed countries
would be for the euro area to issue joint eurobonds -- although
officials in Paris and Berlin said Tuesday's talks would not
address that possibility.
Although the German government has long opposed the idea,
support is beginning to emerge, with the country's export
association saying on Monday that all other means of fighting
the crisis had run out.
Italian Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti said on Saturday
that eurobonds would be the best solution to Europe's debt
crisis , and some economists say that the euro zone will
inevitably come around to accepting the idea.
"EURO ZONE COLLAPSE"
French economist Jacques Delpla, who co-authored a paper
proposing how eurobonds could work, said the euro zone faced
collapse unless leaders went beyond an agreement reached at a
July 21 emergency summit on the debt crisis.
"If we just stick to the July 21 agreement then, before the
end of the year, there will be no euro zone, unless the ECB
buys everything that's problematic."
Eurobonds aside, Sarkozy and Merkel will focus on proposals
to improve the euro zone's economic governance, which they told
fellow leaders in the bloc at last month's summit that they
would issue by the end of August.
In particular, they could discuss holding regular euro zone
summits, as France has long sought, or ways of improving peer
monitoring of fiscal policies.
At the July summit, euro zone leaders agreed to a second
bailout package for Greece and to give their European Financial
Stability Facility rescue fund broader powers, but the moves
provided only a brief respite in the debt crisis.
Economist Frederic Bonnevay at French think-tank Institut
Montaigne said more radical measures were needed even if they
did not include eurobonds for now.
"The size and powers of the EFSF need to be expanded
dramatically -- that's a secret to no-one," he said, suggesting
that its firepower should be raised to as much as one trillion
euros from 440 billion euros currently.
Sarkozy, who broke off his summer holiday last week to deal
with the market meltdown in French stocks, is to meet with
Prime Minister Francois Fillon over lunch to fine tune France's
position before he meets Merkel.
