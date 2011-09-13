PARIS, Sept 13 The leaders of France and Germany will make a statement on Greece later on Tuesday, a senior French government source told Reuters.

The source said President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke by telephone on Monday and were "determined to do what is necessary" to calm the crisis of confidence over Greece and the euro zone.

"The president is resolute," the source said. "He was in contact with Angela Merkel yesterday to take positions which should be made public today. They are going to take action today." (Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry)