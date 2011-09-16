WROCLAW, Poland, Sept 16 French banks' participation in a Greek bond swap plan at the centre of a second Greek rescue package has reached over 90 percent and backing is likely to rise, French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said on Friday.

"As regards French banking institutions with Greek positions, we're at over 90 percent, which is considerable," Baroin told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting with EU counterparts in Wroclaw, Poland. "There is still a little time ... to increase the percentage."

(Reporting by Julien Toyer and Leigh Thomas)