PARIS, Sept 29 French President Nicolas Sarkozy will meet Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou in Paris on Friday to discuss Greece's debt situation and will then outline a Franco-German strategy to help struggling euro zone states.

The presidential palace said in a statement that Sarkozy would meet Papandreou at 1500 GMT on Friday. Sarkozy, speaking to reporters during a brief visit to Tangiers, said he would unveil a Franco-German strategy after the meeting but did not elaborate with any details.

"It's very important that the Franco-German axis can make its voice heard about the concrete application of the decisions taken at the end of July," Sarkozy said in Tangiers, where he was visiting a construction site for a new high-speed train line.

"After seeing the Greek prime minister tomorrow, I will have an opportunity to say exactly what our strategy is for supporting countries like Greece," he added.

Euro zone leaders agreed on a second rescue package for debt-stricken Greece in late July but Athens has since fallen behind again on its deficit reduction targets, raising fears the deal could unravel and pushing Greece closer to default.

The French president spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel by telephone on Thursday to congratulate her after Germany's lower house of parliament ratified plans to strengthen the euro zone's bailout fund, which Sarkozy called a key step for the stability of the 17-nation currency union, the statement said.

The two leaders also urged other euro zone leaders to push their parliaments to approve a package of measures agreed on July 21 to give more power to the euro zone's rescue fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).

In Germany, the lower house overwhelmingly approved new powers for the 440-billion-euro EFSF fund despite a rebellion by 15 backbenchers from Merkel's own coalition. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Additional reporting by Yann Le Guernigou in Tangiers; Editing by Susan Fenton)