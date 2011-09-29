PARIS, Sept 29 French President Nicolas Sarkozy will meet Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou in Paris on Friday to discuss Greece's debt situation, the presidential palace said in a statement.

Sarkozy spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel by telephone to congratulate her on the Bundestag's ratification on Thursday of plans to strengthen the euro zone's bailout fund, which the French leader called a key step for the stability of the 17-nation currency union, the statement said.

The two leaders also urged other euro zone leaders to also push their parliaments to also approve a package of measures agreed on July 21 to give more power to the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas)