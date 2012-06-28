DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
PARIS, June 28 French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday that Paris and Berlin were in broad agreement on measures to stimulate growth but had not yet hammered out a deal on short-term steps to stabilise the euro zone's most fragile economies.
"There are points in common on growth luckily, (German Chancellor Angela) Merkel has moved in the direction I wanted," he told France 2 television before taking the train to Brussels for a two-day EU leaders summit.
"There is also an agreement on the financial trasaction tax, but we still need one on stability. There are ongoing discussions, it's normal," he added. "We need to act in support of the countries which need it: Spain and Italy." (Reporting By Leigh Thomas; editing by Daniel Flynn)
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, Feb 21 Snap Inc, owner of popular messaging app Snapchat, fended off investor skepticism on the second day of its IPO roadshow on Tuesday, betting on the charisma of CEO Evan Spiegel, 26, whom it introduced as a "once in a generation founder."
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)